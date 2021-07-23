Argon (ARGON) Market Capitalization Hits $2.76 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Argon has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $100,543.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00099297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00140550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,177.68 or 1.00143533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,419,492 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

