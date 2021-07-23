Arion (ARION) Market Cap Reaches $32,448.17

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Arion has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $32,448.17 and approximately $21.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00103311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00142245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,439.03 or 1.00167009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,313,604 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.