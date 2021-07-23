Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arionum has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $107,089.73 and approximately $43.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,585.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,118.59 or 0.06308070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $458.09 or 0.01363970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.70 or 0.00374285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00134571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.53 or 0.00606016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00376568 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00297265 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

