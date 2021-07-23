Arionum (ARO) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Arionum has a total market cap of $103,231.61 and $43.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,379.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,057.00 or 0.06352813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.01363864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.45 or 0.00368914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00137131 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.75 or 0.00613828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.58 or 0.00381651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.32 or 0.00294373 BTC.

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

