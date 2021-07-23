Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of AHH stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a current ratio of 14.55. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.