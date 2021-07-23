ARMOR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $19.69 million and $1.14 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00102306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00139389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,265.11 or 1.00126343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003026 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,091,280 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

