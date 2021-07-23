Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE AWI opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $110.53.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. Truist upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.