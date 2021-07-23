Arqma (ARQ) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $325,202.39 and $17,842.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,374.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,063.28 or 0.06373193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.54 or 0.01366936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00369393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00137328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.72 or 0.00616906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00382088 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00294820 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,088,449 coins and its circulating supply is 10,043,905 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.