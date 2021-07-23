Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 205,885 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 160.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 205,885 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.91% of EMCORE worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,922,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 137,789 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

EMKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.54 million, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.40. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

