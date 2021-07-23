Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 7,999 Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ACH opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

