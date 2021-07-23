Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 9,302 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.51% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHL stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 83.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro bought 35,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $571,757.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at $197,729.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

