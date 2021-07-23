Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.32% of Ituran Location and Control worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

ITRN stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $567.04 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.