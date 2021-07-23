Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 46,400 Shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.31% of Apex Technology Acquisition worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APXT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Apex Technology Acquisition by 62.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apex Technology Acquisition by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APXT opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

