Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 61.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 38.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.27. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

