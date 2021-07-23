Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,158 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.54% of Landec worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 43.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Landec by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Landec by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $333.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 243.40 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.