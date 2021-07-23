Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,548 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.