Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.51 Million Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.18% of Argan worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,315,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 73.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,197,000 after purchasing an additional 519,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Argan by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 111,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,392.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGX opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $694.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

