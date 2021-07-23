Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CACC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $52,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $82,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $475.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.78. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $266.74 and a 1 year high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,500 shares of company stock worth $27,483,880 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

