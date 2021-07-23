Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.85 Million Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,045,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $108.36 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

