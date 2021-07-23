Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 764,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,400 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.02% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.3% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 300,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 128.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

