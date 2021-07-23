Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.57 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of FOX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FOX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,355,000 after buying an additional 23,108 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

