Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.66 Million in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 540,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of Kosmos Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOS opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $927.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

KOS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

