Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.73 Million in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.