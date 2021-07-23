Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,124 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Victory Capital worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

