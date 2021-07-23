Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.38% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,417.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $152,377.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,666 shares in the company, valued at $898,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,228. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.32. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

