Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.30% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEAH. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,136,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,419,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 34.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

NYSE SEAH opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.