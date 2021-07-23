Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 20,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $50.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

