Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 123,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of Capitol Federal Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.