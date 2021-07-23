Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 89,085 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 182.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,085 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.26% of Luther Burbank worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 6.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $635.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank Co. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $12.50.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LBC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

