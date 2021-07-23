Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of Atlantic Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.24. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

