Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRC opened at $49.18 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.24.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

