Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.60% of CITIC Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCAC. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $196,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 291,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CITIC Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.