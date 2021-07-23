Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 169,260 TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.97% of TWC Tech Holdings II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWCT. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in TWC Tech Holdings II by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $689,000.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

TWCT opened at $9.95 on Friday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.