Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.34% of Mesa Air Group worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 272,498 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

MESA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

