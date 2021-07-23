Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 10,660 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,660 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.60% of PCSB Financial worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 389,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 26.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 220,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $17.65 on Friday. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $281.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.66.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

