Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,110,978 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,110,978 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of Boston Private Financial worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 37,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 153.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of BPFH opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.