Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 21,500 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 157,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

HURN stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.13.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

