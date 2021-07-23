Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 29,907 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,907 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of UP Fintech worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

