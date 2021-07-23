Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 31,521 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,521 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.14% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGPI. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 988.2% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after purchasing an additional 117,392 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,867 shares of company stock valued at $990,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

