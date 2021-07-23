Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 453,911 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 453,911 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $568,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $5,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of MX stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Vertical Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.