Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 63,228 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,228 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

