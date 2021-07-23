Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 9,503 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.25% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $27.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $661.82 million, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.