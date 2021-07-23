Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 52,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,353 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after buying an additional 1,727,567 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.20 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

