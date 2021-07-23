Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.05% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 32.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 38,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,400,000.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

