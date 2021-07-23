Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,018 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.62% of PlayAGS worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.53. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

