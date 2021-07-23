Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Position Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 104.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE APAM opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

