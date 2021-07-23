Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Citigroup

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.04% from the company’s previous close.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Get Arvinas alerts:

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $84.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 151.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $1,958,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $2,548,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.