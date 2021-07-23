Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Raised to $111.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

ARVN stock traded up $7.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.17. 27,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $184,476,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,654 shares in the last quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $56,639,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $55,022,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

