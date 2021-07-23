Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Million

Brokerages expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce sales of $1.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $3.57 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $18.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 million to $32.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $123.14 million, with estimates ranging from $49.14 million to $157.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $183.98.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.