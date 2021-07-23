Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($2.73) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.73) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.83). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.75) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

